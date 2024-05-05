Gunther sends demeaning message to 46-year-old former WWE Champion ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther will be in a huge match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. He will be facing former WWE Champion Sheamus in a first-round match of the King of the Ring Tournament. The former Intercontinental Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a demeaning message to The Celtic Warrior ahead of their bout.

The Ring General made his triumphant return to action on WWE RAW last week. He defeated Xavier Woods in a singles match after he was selected as the number one pick on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. The former Intercontinental Champion's presence added star power to the red brand, as he had been MIA since WrestleMania XL after losing his Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn.

The upcoming match between Gunther and Sheamus will be their third clash in a one-on-one setting. The WWE Universe seems excited about this match and looks forward to seeing The Ring General get back in form. The Imperium Leader took to his social media account to send a message to Sheamus.

"Forever riding on my coattail….." he wrote.

Expand Tweet

What are Gunther's thoughts about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion?

The Ring General made a heroic return to Vienna, Austria, in a live event over the weekend. His entrance to his match was met with a loud ovation from the WWE Universe. He faced his old nemesis, Chad Gable, in the bout, which he won very convincingly.

After his win, Gunther addressed his hometown crowd. He stated that he had a successful run as Intercontinental Champion and that his loss was not a setback. He called himself a true Viennese, who stands up after being beaten down. He told the fans to expect a historic reign when he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion in the near future.

Do you think The Ring General will become the King of The Ring? Hit the discuss button and let us know your thoughts.