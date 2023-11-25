Gunther sends a four word message ahead of Survivor Series

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently shared a message on social media heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Miz won a fatal four-way match on the November 6 edition of Monday Night RAW to earn an opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The former WWE Champion pinned Bronson Reed for the win. He is scheduled to challenge The Ring General for the title at Survivor Series on November 25.

Gunther recently took to his Twitter account to share a short but bold message ahead of the Chicago premium live event. The leader of Imperium posted a video of himself from the latest episode of RAW making an entrance. Alongside the video, he referred to himself as the 'General of the Ring.'

"General of the Ring!," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see who leaves Chicago with the championship gold. Gunther is currently in the middle of the longest reign in the history of the Intercontinental Championship. The A-lister, on the other hand, is one title win away from equaling Chris Jericho's record of most IC title reigns, which stands at nine.

Gunther on what makes him different from the Miz

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther talked about the negative public sentiment about WWE back in the day. He feels that Miz is the embodiment of that period in the history of the Stamford-based company.

The 36-year-old believes he is completely different from someone like The Miz. He referred to the latter as a typical WWE guy. The leader of Imperium revealed his journey has been very challenging as does not belong to that mold:

"I think in the internet wrestling bubble during that time, I don't remember what year it was, there was a sentiment towards the company that's programming right now is not really good and we don't enjoy it. And for me, Miz was always like the embodiment of that era, that feeling that I had. Nevertheless, to say it's obviously a big challenge for me because I'm not the typical WWE guy in that sense... On the other side, we have Miz, who is somebody who's a prime example of how effective that system can be and how successful," the Ring General said.

