Gunther sends a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar on his birthday

Gunther took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to fellow WWE star and his Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, on his birthday.

The Ring General and Kaiser have been friends for many years, even before the two made their way to WWE. Both men are members of the Imperium, alongside Giovanni Vinci.

On the occasion of Kaiser's birthday, Gunther took to Twitter to share a photo of the two men. He also sent a heartfelt message to his stablemate.

"Happy Birthday @wwe_kaiser Never change!" wrote Gunther.

Gunther and Kaiser first moved up to the main roster in April 2022. They quickly became one of the hottest acts on SmackDown, with The Ring General even going on to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Prior to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship defense at last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Vinci finally reunited with the faction during Imperium's feud with the Brawling Brutes.

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sheamus

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on The Bump, the former WWE Champion stated that the three-way match was one of the favorite matches of his career.

"One of my favorite matches I've ever had is in the top three. And it can be in any position, to be honest, to have a WrestleMania match at that level with Sheamus in there and always make the joke, about, you know, I met him when I was 19. He was 43. And it's not a joke cause he's much, much older than me, but I've always dreamed about having that big stage match and to have it at WrestleMania finally. And to have GUNTHER in there was so incredibly talented and physical himself was unreal," said McIntyre.

At Money in the Bank 2023 in London, McIntyre returned to the company to confront The Ring General after his successful title defense against Matt Riddle.

