"One of my favorite matches I've ever had" - Drew McIntyre reflects on facing former WWE Champion and 35-year-old star

Drew McIntyre has reflected on his match against Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship.

The bout took place on the second night of The Show of Shows this year, and it was incredible. The Ring General retained his title after delivering a powerbomb to get the pinfall victory. It was also The Scottish Warrior's last match before he went on a hiatus. He made a surprise return to WWE at Money in the Bank where he confronted the IMPERIUM leader.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre disclosed that his triple threat match against Sheamus and Gunther is in the top three of his favorite matches he's ever had.

“One of my favorite matches I've ever had is in the top three. And it can be in any position, to be honest, to have a WrestleMania match at that level with Sheamus in there and always make the joke, about, you know, I met him when I was 19. He was 43. And it's not a joke cause he's much, much older than me, but I've always dreamed about having that big stage match and to have it at WrestleMania finally. And to have GUNTHER in there was so incredibly talented and physical himself was unreal," said McIntyre. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Drew McIntyre believes Gunther brought newfound prestige to the Intercontinental Championship

The Ring General has held the coveted title for over a year now. He's successfully defended it against several stars, and he's on his way to breaking Honky Tonk Man's record.

Drew McIntyre praised Gunther for bringing prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship that was lost in the past decade.

"He's certainly raised the prestige, 100%. The Intercontinental Championship is where it should be. It's where it used to be when I was growing up. I can't remember it being at this level for a long, long time. When I won the [belt] in 09, it still had prestige. But somewhere along the way, it slipped. We don't need to get into the ins and outs of why that happened, but I saw Gunther's development since I saw him when I was outside of WWE," said McIntyre.

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, Drew McIntyre is expected to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam in Detroit. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll be the one to dethrone the champion.

