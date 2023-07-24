Gunther sends a message to WWE fans in India (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is looking forward to wrestling in India one day.

The Austrian has competed in several countries during his 16-year wrestling career, but he has yet to visit India. Jinny, the WWE star's wife, is of Indian descent. Earlier this year, footage emerged of the newlyweds performing the Indian folk dance Bhangra at their wedding.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther spoke about potentially appearing at an event in the country:

"I'm excited to finally come to India and wrestle there. Obviously, my wife's ancestry is Indian, so from that connection alone I'm very excited to go there in the future. WWE has a lot of fans there, and I think it's gonna be a completely different experience for myself. I've never been there. I was able to travel to a lot of countries over my career for wrestling, and India is a place I've never been to. I'm really looking forward to finally go there." [13:55 – 14:31]

Watch the video above to hear Gunther's thoughts on possibly facing Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Gunther compares WWE and the independent scene

Before joining WWE's NXT UK brand in 2019, Gunther wrestled for dozens of promotions under the name WALTER. The 35-year-old became known for his hard-hitting European style of wrestling, which is not seen as often in the United States.

Gunther believes different styles are a good thing in the wrestling business. He also confirmed that he has never told an opponent to change the way they wrestle:

"I think I've never asked anyone to change who they are," Gunther said. "I think that's what makes it interesting. There are all different kinds of wrestlers on the roster. I think styles clashes often, or in general different approaches, different styles of wrestling, that's what makes it interesting, I think, so I think there's no point of trying to convince somebody to change or do something different. I don't think there's any issue with that either." [11:21 – 11:58]

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship since dethroning Ricochet on June 10, 2022. He is expected to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Which other superstars should Gunther face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 6, 2023, from 5:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here