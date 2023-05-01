[WATCH] Top WWE Superstar performs Bhangra dance with wife

A video is currently making the rounds on Twitter, in which WWE Superstar Gunther can be seen performing the Indian folk dance Bhangra with his wife Jinny.

The Ring General has consistently been a top performer over the past few years. His current Intercontinental title run is dubbed by many as one of the greatest reigns of all time as the IC champ.

Gunther married former WWE Superstar Jinny last year. The duo occasionally shares pictures together on social media. The Ring General recently shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen performing Bhangra with Jinny. For those unaware, Jinny is of Indian descent.

You can check out the video below:

Vtechnical @Vtechnical4

My man is doing bhangra Its good to see #Gunther like thatMy man is doing bhangra Its good to see #Gunther like that😭My man is doing bhangra https://t.co/wJaMSQhAWs

How did WWE fans react to Gunther's Bhangra moves?

Fans were quite impressed with the 35-year-old star's dance moves. Check out some of the responses the video received:

It goes without saying that Gunther has a bright future ahead of him. Many fans want to see him hold the top titles somewhere down the line. Here's what he said about his goals in the company while speaking with My San Antonio:

"I don't really focus on what's next and stuff like that. I want to achieve more things in my career. But at the moment, I'm focused on being the best Intercontinental Champion I can be. I want to stay healthy and want to stay in good shape, and be on top of my game, and learn and grow. The future will tell me where I am gonna end up. Overall, I always try to focus on the moment live in the moment and enjoy that moment. And then we'll see what comes next."

The Imperium leader is portrayed as a ruthless and unforgiving entity on WWE TV. It's nothing short of wholesome to see his jovial side.

Do share your thoughts on the video of Gunther's Bhangra performance!

