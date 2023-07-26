Gunther sends a one-word message ahead of his upcoming showdown against former WWE Champion

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has finally met his match in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The two stalwarts are set to collide at SummerSlam, and The Ring General sent a one-word message ahead of the same.

Gunther and Drew Mcintyre started feuding when The Scottish Warrior made a huge return at Money in the Bank to confront his Wrestlemania 39 opponent. McIntyre made it clear that he intends to go after the Intercontinental Championship, a title that has been with The Ring General for over 400 days.

Now, as Summerslam inches closer, The Ring General took to Twitter to hype up his upcoming bout. He uploaded a promo poster of the bout with the caption "SummerSlam."

"SUMMERSLAM," Gunther wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Gunther attacked Drew Mcintyre after he defeated Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre and Gunther also collided on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW as the former interrupted a segment featuring Imperium and wanted The Ring General to put his Intercontinental Title on the line. However, the latter denied it and told McIntyre to face him at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The duo were soon interrupted by Ludwig Kaiser, who stepped in and later got challenged to a fight by The Scottish Warrior. Drew picked up the victory via pinfall after delivering a Claymore.

However, The Imperium jumped into the squared circle and attacked the former WWE Champion. Gunther delivered a suplex to McIntyre and pounded on him with the aid of Giovanni Vinci. Matt Riddle came out to make the save but ate a boot from The Ring General for his efforts.

However, McIntyre turned the tides, and the segment ended with Drew McIntyre putting Gunther through the announce table.

After being out of in-ring action for a long time, Summerslam is the golden opportunity for Drew Mcintyre to not only complete his unfinished business with The Imperium leader but also win a prestigious title.

The Ring General is closing in on Honky Tonk Man's historic IC Title reign and is most likely to surpass it if he manages to beat the former WWE Champion.

