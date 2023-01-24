Gunther has had a dominant streak on the main roster since his debut on the blue brand. The Ring General made a surprising appearance on WWE RAW XXX and confronted WWE Hall of Famers DX. Today, he sent a one-word message following the show.

The Ring General has been unstoppable as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. In his last defense, Gunther slayed Braun Strowman and continued his reign of dominance.

Last night, Imperium confronted DX and Kurt Angle on WWE RAW XXX. Later, Seth Rollins and Street Profits showed up to aid the legends, which led to a six-man tag match with Angle as the referee. Today, The Ring General sent a one-word message to the Hall of Famers after their loss. Check it out:

"FUTURE"

However, it will be interesting to see what The Ring General will do next as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther is rumored to defend the Intercontinental Championship in an Elimination Chamber match

The Ring General has decimated competitors on the blue brand ever since he arrived on the main roster alongside Ludwig Kaiser. He quickly won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022.

However, no superstar has come close to pinning Gunther all this time. After several high-profile defenses, The Ring General is still undefeated as a singles competitor.

According to a new report, Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the Gimmick Premium Live event, which will take place in Canada.

There is no word on who will enter the chamber to face The Ring General. This will be the second time the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line inside the hellish structure. He is currently scheduled to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

