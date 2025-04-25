Gunther sends surprising message after being involved in a controversial segment on RAW

Gunther was involved in a controversial segment on WWE RAW. He has now sent a surprising message online.

The Ring General walked into WrestleMania 41, gleaming with confidence that he could easily defeat Jey Uso. However, that is far from what happened as The Yeet Master pulled off a shocking upset to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The 37-year-old star was visibly distraught over his WrestleMania loss, and he tried to attack Michael Cole this week on RAW. However, Pat McAfee came to Cole's rescue, only to be choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion.

While The Ring General was upset on WWE RAW, his demeanor online has been quite calm. Surprisingly, he took to social media to send a confident message despite having lost his World Title days earlier.

"Born to stand out at any table. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE."

Check out his tweet below:

Konnan praised Gunther for choosing WWE over AEW

Gunther has been a dominant force since arriving in WWE. He has been booked like a top star. The Ring General has held a championship in the Stamford-based promotion for eighty percent of his time with the company. Therefore, it seems the former World Champion is happy with his position.

During a recent interview, The Ring General admitted that he re-signed with WWE and didn't even consider joining AEW. Konnan addressed this on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, where he seemingly indicated that the star made the right choice by opting to stay with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Why play in the minors when you can be in the majors? Either you don't care about how your career is handled and you just wanna make money, but you can do that when you're older, dude. When you're younger, you only have a window of availability," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Ring General now that he's no longer the World Champion.

