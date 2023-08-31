Gunther sends a three-word message ahead of his big title defense against popular WWE Superstar

Gunther is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW next week. He will cross paths with Chad Gable for the third time.

Gunther and Gable's feud began several weeks ago when the latter managed to survive a five-minute challenge against The Ring General. Gable also handed his arch-rival his first main roster defeat, beating him via a count-out on RAW.

Ahead of their trilogy showdown, The Ring General took to Instagram to send a three-word message. It's safe to say that the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion is feeling confident ahead of his match.

"A championship smile." wrote Gunther

Check out the Instagram post from The Ring General:

WWE sensation Gable recently spoke about his win over Gunther

Chad Gable recently spoke about his win over Gunther. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, he boasted about his historic win over the Austrian star.

While Gable wasn't able to leave with the Intercontinental Championship, he made sure to carve his name in history. Whereas Gunther is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He said:

"He’s on his way to try and make history, right. But I think I carved out a little piece of history for myself. I beat Gunther, his big loss since coming to the main roster. Yeah, I didn’t leave with the championship. That’s true. But look at the crowd reaction and listen to that crowd reaction that night. It just shows you the magnitude of what a defeat of a guy like that does because he’s established himself on a level that not many guys have done this quickly,"

Expand Tweet

Gable added:

"They hire him as this immovable object, unstoppable force. So the reaction on a count-out victory, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like that before. The people took that, and they ran with it. Very seriously, it was a big deal."

The Ring General is currently aiming to break Honky Tonk Man's record. He has successfully defended the IC Title against Sheamus, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Do you think Gunther will beat Gable on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below!