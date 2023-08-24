"It was a big deal" - Popular WWE Superstar claims he made history after his incredible win over Gunther

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Gunther suffered a rare loss at the hands of popular WWE Superstar Chad Gable. Gable was victorious via a count-out.

In recent weeks, the 37-year-old superstar has been gaining momentum. First, he lasted in a five-minute challenge against The Ring General before earning a shot at the Intercontinental Champion. Unfortunately for Gable, he was unsuccessful in dethroning the reigning champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Gable opened up about his historic win. He also boasted about handing Gunther a rare loss on the main roster:

"He’s on his way to try and make history, right. But I think I carved out a little piece of history for myself. I beat Gunther, his big loss since coming to the main roster. Yeah, I didn’t leave with the championship. That’s true. But look at the crowd reaction and listen to that crowd reaction that night. It just shows you the magnitude of what a defeat of a guy like that does because he’s established himself on a level that not many guys have done this quickly," said Gable [H/T: Fightful]

Gable added:

"They hire him as this immovable object, unstoppable force. So the reaction on a count-out victory, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like that before. The people took that, and they ran with it. Very seriously, it was a big deal."

Chad Gable recently spoke about his former WWE tag team partner Jason Jordan

Chad Gable is regarded as one of the underrated singles stars in WWE right now. However, before switching to singles competition, he teamed up with Jason Jordan as part of the American Alpha.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Gable claimed that its a blessing to work alongside Jordan, who is currently working as a producer for the company. Gable said:

“The coolest thing about it has just been, being able to maintain my relationship with him, because we got so close man,” Gable began. “Whenever I see his name and I get to work with him that day, it’s like a blessing dude."

It now remains to be seen if WWE plans to give Gable a rematch against Gunther for the Intercontinental Title.

