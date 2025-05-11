Gunther sends a three-word message to Pat McAfee after WWE Backlash

Gunther sent a three-word message to Pat McAfee after defeating him at WWE Backlash. Despite McAfee's best efforts, he was eventually beaten by The Ring General.
The feud between Gunther and McAfee began after the former's loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion attacked Michael Cole before setting his sights on McAfee. This eventually set up a clash between the two at Backlash.
McAfee put up a valiant effort and almost picked up the win after Cole's interference. However, Gunther eventually put the Monday Night RAW commentator away and then showed respect to both McAfee and Cole.
On Instagram, he wrote a three-word message on his story, reacting to McAfee's first post after the Backlash match.
"done and dusted," wrote Gunther.
Check out a screengrab of Gunther's Instagram story here.
Bill Apter questioned WWE's decision to book Gunther vs. Pat McAfee at Backlash
Bill Apter was pleased with the Gunther vs. Pat McAfee match, but questioned WWE's decision to book the match.
The veteran mentioned that The Ring General was dominant throughout the match, but wasn't sure what was next for him. During an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter said:
"Well, Pat McAfee against Gunther, I'm happy the way it happened. Gunther was so dominant during the whole thing. But after Gunther left, I just kind of thought, what was the point of them doing this? What does it do for Gunther? What does it do for Pat McAfee? So it was a good showcase for Pat McAfee to come in and wrestle again. But where does it go from here?"
Gunther's direction from here onwards is yet to be revealed. He hasn't challenged Jey Uso to a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, the newly crowned champion is set to face Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.