Gunther sends a three-word warning message amid current WWE absence

Gunther recently took to Twitter/X to send a warning message, amid his current absence from WWE television.

After successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in his final title defense of 2023, The Ring General announced that he would take time off from in-ring action. Shortly afterward, Gunther and his wife Jenny announced the birth of their son.

Taking to Twitter/X, Gunther sent a bold message, reflecting on his dominance throughout 2023. He once again put the rest of the WWE roster on notice:

"Such a reward," wrote Gunther.

Throughout 2023, The Ring General has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against top names, including The Miz, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Gunther believes that Brock Lesnar could be his "end boss" in WWE

Gunther has once again expressed his interest in a clash with Brock Lesnar, whom he dubbed his "end boss."

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Ring General said he wants to share the ring with Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. Gunther said:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too."

Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event when he lost to Cody Rhodes in their trilogy bout. The Beast Incarnate's return is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen when Gunther will be returning to in-ring action.

