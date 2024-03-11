Gunther sends a warning ahead of major match with WWE WrestleMania implications

WWE Superstar Gunther recently sent a warning ahead of a major match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Many names on the main roster are looking for a chance to compete at WrestleMania XL. The upcoming episode of the red brand will showcase a six-man Gauntlet Match, which includes Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner of this contest will get a chance to face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

WWE's official Instagram handle recently posted a video in which Gunther can be seen sending a warning ahead of the much anticipated Gauntlet Match, saying that his opponent was going to get humiliated by him at WrestleMania XL.

"Have a good look [at] what every man in the Gauntlet Match will be fighting for tomorrow. It's to get humiliated and outclassed by me at WrestleMania. It takes a lot to be in my position. I really hope you put it all on the line tomorrow," Gunther said.

The Ring General will definitely be watching the upcoming Gauntlet Match to prepare a strategy against his WrestleMania XL opponent.

Bully Ray wants to see Chad Gable vs. Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray said that he believes Sami Zayn vs. Gunther will be a quality match at WrestleMania XL. However, the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to see Chad Gable go head-to-head with The Ring General again, as the former came close to beating the current Intercontinental Champion.

"Coming out of last night, we have Sami Zayn's storyline of how this is his final opportunity to get to WrestleMania. I think Sami and Gunther would be a quality Intercontinental Championship match," Bully Ray said. "However, a part of me wants to see [Chad] Gable-Gunther three, because Gable and Gunther has been really good. And Gable is that underdog who's come close [to beating Gunther]."

Many fans want to see Chad Gable vs. Gunther at WrestleMania XL as they believe the Alpha Academy member can become the next Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see who will qualify to face The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

