Gunther sends warning to CM Punk; mocks Goldberg

Gunther delivered a warning to CM Punk ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW and also mocked Goldberg today on social media. The Ring General is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and will be defending the title against Punk at SummerSlam 2025.The World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to share a clip of himself reacting to Punk's victory on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match last Monday on the red brand to earn a title match against Gunther at SummerSlam.The veteran sent a message to Punk on social media today and also mocked Goldberg by using his &quot;you're next&quot; catchphrase. You can check out the champion's message in the post below.&quot;CM Punk – you’re next,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGoldberg challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Da Man came up short in his retirement match and had his speech cut off at the end of the show. Goldberg appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show following his final match with the company and revealed that he was not happy with how it unfolded.Former WWE manager reacts to Gunther's victory over GoldbergWrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Gunther's win over Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Mantell revealed that he enjoyed the finish to Goldberg's retirement match. He noted that the WWE Hall of Famer was choked out, and it was the best way for him to lose.&quot;That's the best way for him to lose, though. He didn't get pinned, and he didn't raise his arm three times or whatever, and he just passed out. That's really the best way to go out. And they didn't get a DQ, which a lot of people were saying whether to get a DQ. I think they would have rioted if they'd had a DQ. What a cheap way out. And I salute him. I like the finish. I like getting the son involved. That's what got him beat. So if you put it all together, I like the finish.&quot; [From 12:40 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can defeat CM Punk to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.