Gunther sends a warning message to CM Punk following RAW

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has sent a warning message to CM Punk following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two stars are slated to lock horns in a title match next month at SummerSlam.

Last night on the red brand, The Second City Saint competed in a Gauntlet match to determine The Ring General's opponent for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Punk entered the contest last and pinned Bron Breakker, who started off the match against Penta, and steamrolled through the competition. The Best in the World received assistance from Jey Uso, as the YEET Master helped him neutralize the threat of "Big" Bronson Reed.

Earlier today, the Imperium leader took to his Instagram account to send a message to CM Punk ahead of their match. The post showed off a picture of himself from the show going face-to-face with Bron Breakker. In the caption, the 37-year-old boasted about retiring Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event and silencing Paul Heyman on RAW. He warned Punk to be prepared for SummerSlam.

"Retired Goldberg. Silenced Heyman. Punk, prepare," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran not impressed with Gunther's booking on WWE RAW

After successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event in the latter's retirement match, Gunther showed up on RAW to cut a promo ahead of the gauntlet match. However, he was interrupted by Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. After the verbal confrontation, The Ring General made his way to a suite to watch all the action.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized the wrestling promotion's decision to have the champion sit in the suite. The former WWE head writer suggested that he should have been at the commentary desk instead.

"The winner of this faces Gunther at SummerSlam. Why wasn’t Gunther on color commentary throughout this match? Why do you have him sitting up there by himself like a jabrone when the guy can talk? Why was he not on color during this match? Unbelievable. Unreal," he said.

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments.

CM Punk is in pursuit of his first championship win since returning to WWE after a decade. Only time will tell if The Best in the World can break the jinx at SummerSlam.

