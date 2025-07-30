Gunther shares his honest thoughts on retirement match against Goldberg

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently shared his honest take on his match against Goldberg. He locked horns with the wrestling legend earlier this month.

Da Man challenged The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The WWE Hall of Famer put forth a praiseworthy performance in his retirement match and went toe-to-toe with the champion for nearly 15 minutes. Unfortunately, he could not land the decisive blow and lost the bout via technical submission.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Gunther noted that he was very happy with his match against the veteran. He felt they exceeded expectations, as it was not another three or four-minute Goldberg bout.

"I was very happy with how everything went [against Goldberg], and I feel like we exceeded expectations for the match. For me, it was important to not go out there and have the typical three or four minutes of action, and that’s it," he said.

The former Imperium leader added that they succeeded in telling the story that he wanted them to. He said that Goldberg could be happy with how he connected with the crowd in his retirement match.

"I wanted time to tell a story and take the audience on a ride and make them feel bad for him a little bit before it all ends. I think we succeeded with that. He can be very happy with the match and the connection that he had with the audience because that felt very special," he added. [H/T: RadioTimes]

Wrestling veteran predicts former WWE Champion to return and wrestle Gunther

While The Ring General gets ready for his title defense at WWE SummerSlam, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell predicted that the fans could get to see his much-awaited face-off against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been away from the squared circle since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager opined that the match could take place in about a year. He added that the contest has a box-office appeal to it.

"Okay, I'm gonna throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther? That might have some legs." He added, "I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has [sic] a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're gonna start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first. Give it about a year."

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen if and when Brock Lesnar will make his WWE return.

