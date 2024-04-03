Gunther shares his honest thoughts on The Rock returning to WWE

Gunther has recently commented on what he thinks about The Rock coming back to WWE.

The Great One is set to make his in-ring return on Night One of WrestleMania XL, where he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match. This week on RAW, The Final Boss kicked off the show where he was involved in a segment with The Bloodline. The show ended with the Samoan faction beating up The American Nightmare and The Visionary.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Gunther commented on The Rock returning to WWE by stating that business was booming and fans were excited to have him back. The Ring General added that The Final Boss' return makes things better for the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

“Business is booming, people are really excited all over the world right now. We have The Rock back, he’s very committed right now. When you grow up watching wrestling, you love those moments of somebody making a return years after their big run, and that helps the big storyline of Cody and Roman," Gunther said.

Seeing what The Brahma Bull would do during the blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL will be interesting.

Former WWE head writer stated Sami Zayn must not dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania XL

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship for the second time in a row at WrestleMania. The Ring General will take on Sami Zayn in what is expected to be a hard-hitting match.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Gunther must not lose to Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows this year.

"First of all, I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it, they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be, it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train, you know, Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat [him] for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther, and the streak, and how good he is, and Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy," Vince Russo said.

The Imperium leader has yet to lose a match via pinfall or submission since arriving on the main roster. It will be interesting to see whether Sami Zayn will be the one to end his unbeaten streak at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

