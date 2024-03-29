Sami Zayn must not defeat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran believes that under no circumstances Sami Zayn should come out on top in his upcoming battle against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

While Sami has certainly been a beloved underdog in the past, Vince Russo believes his popularity has waned significantly. In contrast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has managed to keep his star power high due to some incredible in-ring skills and booking. As such, it would not make much sense for Sami to take down The Ring General anytime soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that the match should have been a three-way with Chad Gable in the mix. He also said that if it was up to him, he would have booked Gable to turn on Sami Zayn.

"First of all I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it, they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be, it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train you know Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat Gunther for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther and the streak and how good he is and, Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy." [10:47 onwards]

The former WWE writer is not impressed with this year's WrestleMania card

According to Vince Russo, WrestleMania XL is extremely lacking when it comes to building up storylines for the matches.

During the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran drew comparisons between Tony Khan's AEW booking and WWE, taking into account how All Elite Wrestling put more emphasis on match quality instead of storylines.

"This feels very very much... this whole card bro. It feels very very much like Tony Khan putting matches together. I mean it really does, I am just being honest, that's what it feels like." [12:45 onwards]

Only time will tell whether Sami Zayn will prevail over Gunther at WWE WrestleMania or not.

