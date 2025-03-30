Gunther shares rare personal message ahead of RAW

Gunther shared a rare personal message ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The leader of Imperium will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship next month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram today to share a personal message to his wife, former NXT star Jinny. They have a son together, and Gunther wished Jinny a Happy Mother's Day today on social media. He also shared a picture of his family, which you can check out in the image below.

"Happy Mothersday, Queen," he wrote.

The champion sent a heartfelt message to his wife today. [Image credit: Gunther's Instagram story]

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The Yeet Master has had a couple of botches recently on RAW, and Gunther has mocked his rival. Jimmy Uso responded by slapping the champion in the face last week and will face him in a singles match tomorrow night on the red brand.

Gunther breaks character to discuss her journey to WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently broke character to open up about his journey to becoming a WWE Superstar.

The WWE RAW star shared that he would likely still be working in the shipping business if he had not become a professional wrestler. The veteran added that he was glad he never gave up on his dreams and continued working in the wrestling business, even when things were difficult.

"Which career would I have if I wasn't a professional wrestler? Well, this fits perfectly in Hanover. That was a time for me when I still had a regular job. I had a dream and believed in it. I always wanted to out of the world a little bit, and I'm glad it all worked out. Otherwise, I'd still be in the shipping business, which is what I used to do. That was less fulfilling. I'm glad that even though it was difficult at times, I didn't give up. And even though I was sometimes on the brink, it always shows that sticking with it pays off, and that's most important," he said.

You can check out the video below:

The veteran captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam 2024. It will be fascinating to see if Jey Uso can dethrone him next month at WrestleMania.

