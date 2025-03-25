Was Jimmy Uso's slap to Gunther on WWE RAW unscripted? Truth explored

The WWE Universe was left shocked by the actions of Jimmy Uso on last night's RAW. The SmackDown star came on the red brand's show to help his brother, Jey Uso, out as his "mystery partner." After the match, the two were attacked by Gunther. This led to a backstage altercation between Big Jim and Gunther later that night, culminating with Jimmy landing a thunderous slap on The Ring General. Following this, many are wondering if the slap was unscripted.

The answer to this question is no. Sources close to Sportskeeda have confirmed that the slap was scripted. Given how realistic it looked and the momentary shock on Gunther's face, there were queries as to whether or not it was a spur-of-the-moment decision from Jimmy Uso. However, as revealed, that's not the case.

Nevertheless, the slap has huge implications for next week's episode of RAW. Before it happened, Jimmy Uso challenged the Imperium leader to a match, and the World Heavyweight Champion gladly accepted it. This was followed by a back-and-forth, and The Ring General's jibe at Jey Uso, who slipped during his physical altercation with the Austrian earlier that night, is what led to the slap.

It's safe to say that things are personal now, and the champ will likely show no mercy next week.

Jimmy Uso is grateful for the chance to team up with his brother on RAW

Although the night ended in a somewhat shocking and disappointing fashion for The Usos, Jimmy had a great time. Slapping Gunther aside, the OG Bloodline member was happy to be sharing the ring with his twin brother again.

The last time The Usos teamed up as an official tag team on-screen was way back in July 2023, when the duo teamed up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Since then, from betrayal to reconciliation, a lot has happened between them.

So, following last night's match, Big Jim posted a picture with The YEET Master on his Instagram stories and wrote a heartfelt message that read, "God is great!"

Jimmy Uso's Instagram story!

It was great seeing The Usos back together again, and the former tag team champions did not disappoint. They immediately picked up from where they left off, convincingly defeating A-Town Down Under.

