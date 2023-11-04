Gunther shares rare personal update ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to miss Crown Jewel. Ahead of the Saudi premium live event, The Ring General shared a rare personal update on social media.

Gunther came to the main roster after dominating NXT and NXT UK. The 36-year-old Austrian continued on his merry way on the main roster. The leader of Imperium has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 500 days. During his title reign, he has defeated many big names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Ring General recently took to this Instagram account to post a personal update. The former NXT UK Champion shared a photograph of himself with his parents. Interestingly, the picture was clicked by fellow WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. Gunther had mentioned Nakamura's alternate account in the captions. The King of Strong Style uploads photographs captured by him on the said account.

"🐓 @shinsukefotos," The Ring General wrote.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE will have a well-deserved break during the premium live event. It will be interesting to see which superstar will eventually end his title reign.

Gunther's old rival speaks on rumors about him joining Imperium

Current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has had a history with Imperium. The 30-year-old fought and defeated all three members of the faction in singles competition. He was the one who ended Gunther's historic title reign as the NXT UK Champion.

Speaking to TV Insider, Dragunov recently declined the rumors, stating that he would join the group in the near future. The NXT Champion appreciated the members of Imperium for their outstanding in-ring work. But he pointed out that his personality is completely different from that of the stable. He referred to himself as "Mad Dragon".

"No specifics. I just saw something about that on the internet. Rumors of me being in Imperium, but who actually wants that? Who has this idea? There couldn’t be someone who is more different and opposite than me to Imperium. All of those guys are outstanding and supreme technical wrestlers. But they are cold and stoic. I’m the absolute opposite and all over the place, I can be nuts. I’m the 'Mad Dragon'. I’m a different animal. Those personas are so different. What is the benefit of my being in this group? I don’t think it would make sense," Ilja Dragunov said.

