  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther shares rare personal update amid WWE absence

Gunther shares rare personal update amid WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 29, 2025 08:04 GMT
Gunther is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Gunther
Gunther is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Gunther's and his wife's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Gunther recently took to social media to share an extremely rare personal update. The Ring General is currently absent from in-ring competition due to an injury.

Ad

Gunther last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2025, where he locked horns with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. During a brutal spot in the match, The Ring General was covered in blood after hitting the announcer's table. It was later revealed that the former Imperium leader suffered a nose injury and would be out of action indefinitely.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, The Ring General took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of his possible day out with his wife, Jinny. The former World Heavyweight Champion uploaded a picture of a dinner table with one empty battery and one full battery emoji, indicating that he recharged his health with the meal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was an extremely rare update from Gunther as he barely uploads photos or videos from his personal life on social media.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Ad

WWE legend Teddy Long talked about Gunther's chops

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE legend Teddy Long said that Gunther's chops reminded fans of Ric Flair.

Long added that The Ring General should have come up with a different move that could have been called his own and not reminded the audience about someone else.

"So sometimes... Some guy's signature move or whatever, sometime that's not a good thing to do. So I don't know, I think Gunther should have just developed something on his own, when people would think Gunther and not anybody else."

As of writing this, there are no official updates on when Gunther will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Many want to see The Ring General go one-on-one against John Cena before the latter's retirement at the end of 2025. It will be interesting to see when the former Imperium leader will return to the squared circle.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications