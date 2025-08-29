Gunther shares rare personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Gunther recently took to social media to share an extremely rare personal update. The Ring General is currently absent from in-ring competition due to an injury.Gunther last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2025, where he locked horns with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. During a brutal spot in the match, The Ring General was covered in blood after hitting the announcer's table. It was later revealed that the former Imperium leader suffered a nose injury and would be out of action indefinitely.Amid his absence from WWE TV, The Ring General took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of his possible day out with his wife, Jinny. The former World Heavyweight Champion uploaded a picture of a dinner table with one empty battery and one full battery emoji, indicating that he recharged his health with the meal.This was an extremely rare update from Gunther as he barely uploads photos or videos from his personal life on social media.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:WWE legend Teddy Long talked about Gunther's chopsDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE legend Teddy Long said that Gunther's chops reminded fans of Ric Flair.Long added that The Ring General should have come up with a different move that could have been called his own and not reminded the audience about someone else.&quot;So sometimes... Some guy's signature move or whatever, sometime that's not a good thing to do. So I don't know, I think Gunther should have just developed something on his own, when people would think Gunther and not anybody else.&quot;As of writing this, there are no official updates on when Gunther will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Many want to see The Ring General go one-on-one against John Cena before the latter's retirement at the end of 2025. It will be interesting to see when the former Imperium leader will return to the squared circle.