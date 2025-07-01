Gunther shares unique tactic to decide his next victim

WWE Superstar Gunther is among the most dominant performers in the wrestling promotion. He has defeated many big names since his arrival on the main roster. The Ring General recently shared a unique new way to choose his next rival.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion made his way to the squared circle to fire more shots at Goldberg in the build-up to their upcoming title match scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event. The 37-year-old further asked who would be next for him after he embarrasses Da Man. Seth Rollins interrupted and noted that he's got his eyes on both world titles.

CM Punk also made his way to the ring and started brawling with The Visionary. He threw the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank out of the squared circle before shoving the Imperium leader to the ground. Gunther recently took to his Instagram account to ask who's next for The Ring General, Seth Rollins or Punk.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar reveals how he would book Gunther to defeat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg is slated to return to in-ring action after over three years to compete in his retirement match against Gunther. Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently revealed how he would book the championship clash slated to take place on July 12.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the 42-year-old suggested a short, action-packed bout kicking off with Goldberg nailing the champion with a spear.

EC3 added that it must be followed by the Austrian countering the WWE Hall of Famer's attempted Jackhammer with a big clothesline. The Ring General should then choke Goldberg out to win the match.

"Ding, ding, ding! Wham, Spear! He does his whole thing, you know. He gets up. Here comes the Jackhammer to Gunther. He slides behind, pushes him off, and hits his big Clothesline. He gets up, choke him, and we're done. That's how I'd book it," he said.

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Goldberg is known for ending matches quickly instead of engaging in lengthy bouts. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

