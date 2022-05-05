Gunther shares honest thoughts on WWE's changes to his presentation

SmackDown star Gunther commented on his re-packaging by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Previously known as WALTER in NXT, the Austrian superstar made his main roster debut after WrestleMania 38. The big man was introduced to SmackDown by Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel), who was a part of the Imperium faction along with the former. The 34-year-old's theme also got a makeover before moving to the main roster.

In a recent interview with Sport1, Gunther spoke about his new WWE presentation. He admitted the changes in his character while pointing out he has no problems stepping out of his comfort zone:

"Clearly: There are differences. The appearance is slightly different, has a little more color, in the figurative as well as in the literal sense with the red instead of black coat with me. I can say for myself that I am satisfied with my presentation and that it is not wrong that things are changed and I have to leave my comfort zone a bit. "

He added that the changes did suit him well and such things are normal in the development of a star:

"It's such a reflex to always take a rather negative view of change at first, but in the end further development to life is simply part of it. There is this winged word, 'If you believe that you are already something, you will no longer do anything.' That's right. On the other hand, I still see it as saying that despite the changes, I did not have to change in a way that does not suit me."

Gunther dimisses rumours of WWE wanting him to lose weight

The Austrian star has sported a slim physique in recent days. There has been a lot of talk about WWE forcing him to lose weight.

In the same interview with Sport1, Gunther said he decided to don a fitter look. He also revealed the inspiration behind his previous physique:

"It was completely my own initiative. For me, it was quite clear – if I want to take the next big step, I have to present more for the general public. Personally, I’ve always been a big fan of old-school Japanese wrestlers who still had a belly and looked like you’d imagine a butcher."

The former NXT UK Champion was last seen on SmackDown on the April 22 episode. Since making his debut on the blue brand, he has two victories to his name. It remains to be seen how far WWE pushes Gunther following the changes to his presentation.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh