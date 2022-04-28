"He can take it" - GUNTHER speaks on Vince McMahon's toughness

WWE Superstar GUNTHER has discussed whether Vince McMahon could take one of his signature chops to the chest.

The man formerly known as WALTER in NXT was the leader of the Imperium faction for a number of years. The group dominated WWE's developmental brands, capturing gold on both sides of the pond before splitting earlier this year.

Fabian Aichner would leave the group, but GUNTHER and Marcel Barthel, now known as Ludwig Kaiser, were brought to the main roster. Sporting some new red ring gear, The Ring General has thus far been every bit as aggressive as he was in developmental.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, GUNTHER discussed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who he now sees a lot more often as part of the main roster. The Austrian-born star was asked if Vince had ever taken a chop from him. This is what the SmackDown star had to say:

"He hasn’t. Nobody ever asked me for one, to be honest [laughs]. It hasn’t happened. No,” he said.

However, the former NXT UK Champion does believe that McMahon could take one of his chops, citing the CEO's toughness:

"I think he can take it and be fine. He’s a tough man,” he added. (H/T: Fightful)

GUNTHER has been destroying local competitiors since his SmackDown debut

Since making his debut on WWE's main roster, the former WALTER has been tearing through enhancement talent.

While displaying his freakish strength in televised matches, the Austrian is also wreaking havoc at WWE live events. He took to social media recently to share a video of his dominant display.

The imposing superstar is yet to face anyone of note on WWE's main roster, but was defeated by Bron Breakker in his final NXT match.

