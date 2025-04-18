Gunther storms out of WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 

Gunther and Jey Uso came face to face as part of the WrestleMania Kickoff Show earlier tonight, and it seems that Uso has managed to get into the champion's head.
After Jey Uso claimed that he was ready to set it off right now, because he had been waiting all week for the match, Gunther took off his coat and looked as though he was ready, before walking off the stage instead.
This came after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee claimed that they were undefeated at WrestleMania, before looking at Gunther and making it clear that the latter wasn't. The World Heavyweight Champion lost to Sami Zayn, trying to defend his historic Intercontinental Championship reign of 666 days last year. However, it's worth pointing out that McAfee isn't undefeated either, since he was also beaten by Vince McMahon in an impromptu match that happened at WrestleMania 38.
This stat has been thrown around several times today, but the fact is that he did lose the match and isn't undefeated. The Ring General could get back to normal life if he is able to defeat Jey tomorrow night, but it's clear that Uso is in his head. Now that he is no longer scared of the champion, Main Event Jey may be able to find a way past him at the biggest event of the year.