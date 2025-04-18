Gunther storms out of WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 

Gunther and Jey Uso came face to face as part of the WrestleMania Kickoff Show earlier tonight, and it seems that Uso has managed to get into the champion's head.

Ad

After Jey Uso claimed that he was ready to set it off right now, because he had been waiting all week for the match, Gunther took off his coat and looked as though he was ready, before walking off the stage instead.

Ad

Trending

This came after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee claimed that they were undefeated at WrestleMania, before looking at Gunther and making it clear that the latter wasn't. The World Heavyweight Champion lost to Sami Zayn, trying to defend his historic Intercontinental Championship reign of 666 days last year. However, it's worth pointing out that McAfee isn't undefeated either, since he was also beaten by Vince McMahon in an impromptu match that happened at WrestleMania 38.

This stat has been thrown around several times today, but the fact is that he did lose the match and isn't undefeated. The Ring General could get back to normal life if he is able to defeat Jey tomorrow night, but it's clear that Uso is in his head. Now that he is no longer scared of the champion, Main Event Jey may be able to find a way past him at the biggest event of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More