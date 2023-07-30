Gunther suffers defeat against 3-time champion in title match one week before WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther suffered a rare defeat against Matt Riddle in his title match at a recent SuperShow Live event in Florida.

The night's opening match saw the Imperium leader put his title on the line against Riddle in a singles match. However, the bout included interference from the champion's stablemates, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

The Imperium members' actions led to Riddle's victory via DQ, preventing the title change. However, this wasn't the only defeat for the reigning Intercontinental Champion on that show.

The DQ finish set up a massive six-man tag team match in which Riddle teamed up with The Alpha Academy to take on Imperium. The intense bout ended with Riddle, Otis, and Chad Gable picking up the win, marking Gunther's second loss of the night.

It is worth noting that the Imperium leader will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see how Gunther recovers from a rare loss.

What else happened at the WWE SuperShow in Fort Myers, Florida?

The Saturday Live event saw several top superstars in action. Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles. In a triple-threat match, Asuka retained her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

The last title bout of the night accounted for an epic main event when Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. The latter's fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes.

One of the night's biggest highlights saw Johnny Gargano finally return to in-ring action after being absent from the red brand for almost two months.

Below are the complete results for the latest SuperShow in Fort Myers, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

Intercontinental Championship : Matt Riddle defeated Gunther via DQ

: Matt Riddle defeated Gunther via DQ Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy def. Imperium

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles

: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Omos def. Johnny Gargano

WWE Women's Championship : Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor