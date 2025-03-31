Gunther takes rivalry to new level; tastes blood of his latest victim on WWE RAW

Gunther reached psychotic new levels of villainy on the March 31 episode of WWE RAW. He quite literally tasted the blood of his latest victim on the red brand.

Red was the entire color on RAW as Gunther faced and defeated Jimmy Uso. A victory wasn't enough, however, as he needed to make him pay for the slap he received last week while also making a statement to Jey Uso. As a result, he launched a post-match attack. Despite Jey making the save, the Ring General ambushed him and put him in a zip tie so he could watch what he did to his brother.

The Austrian brute beat Jimmy Uso to a bloody pulp and took it a step further as he tasted his blood right in front of Jey Uso. This took the World Champion's status as a villain to a whole new level.

The scene was chaotic and brutal, with The Ring General covered in Jimmy Uso's blood. The fact that Jey Uso had to watch while being able to do nothing about it was quite an intense sight.

The drama between Gunther and The Usos has reached criticial levels, and it seems that their WrestleMania 41 match will be brutal as a result.

