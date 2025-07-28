Gunther takes shot at former AEW champion during recent WWE show

Gunther faced off against a former AEW champion at a recent WWE show. During their match, The Ring General took a shot at this star.After a successful run in All Elite Wrestling, Penta joined WWE earlier this year. Immediately upon arriving at the Stamford-based promotion, the 40-year-old found success and even competed at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has recently been pushed as a singles competitor.At recent WWE live events, Penta competed against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. During one of their showdowns, The Ring General took some time out of his match to mock the luchador by doing his signature taunt.Watch the clip below:Dutch Mantell criticized Goldberg for complaining after his retirement match against GuntherAt Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship in what was Goldberg's retirement match. The Ring General was able to choke out the WCW legend to retain his title. Following the match, Da Man took the microphone and was in the middle of his retirement speech when the feed cut off abruptly. The former Universal Champion has since voiced his displeasure over how his retirement was handled.During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager criticized Goldberg for not being gracious on his way out.&quot;I don't think he wanted to be on the losing end, but he lost in such a way that he didn't get pinned. He didn't get really beat [sic]. He just kind of passed out from the from the sleeper [hold], which was actually, I think, the best way to go out. But yet, instead of him being gracious on his way out, he got pi**ed off with a bunch of people,&quot; Mantell said. [1:26 - 1:55]The Ring General will now defend his title against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.