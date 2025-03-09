Gunther taunts WWE Superstar over his weight

WWE Universe has a love-hate relationship with Gunther even though the Austrian star has been a full-fledged heel since day one. However, the Imperium leader is drawing heavy heat today after insulting a certain superstar. The debacle comes as The Ring General prepares for his big showdown with Jey Uso.

The 37-year-old star and Main Event Jey have had a wild Road to WrestleMania 41, but Gunther is also warring with Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. He squashed "hand-picked opponent" Tozawa two weeks ago, and Uso had to save both babyfaces post-match. Last week on RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion insulted the former Money in the Bank winner and defeated him in a singles match. Jey once again came out to save the babyface faction, only to be attacked by A-Town Down Under. Uso took the heel tag team out, but the champion quickly put him to sleep.

Gunther is showing no mercy in his dealings with Otis. He took to Instagram and posted a clip of his verbal RAW onslaught aimed at the former Heavy Machinery member. The champion captioned the post with another jab at the 2020 Money In the Bank winner, who was last billed at 5-foot-10 and 330 pounds.

"Some belts just aren’t made for everyone…," Gunther wrote with the video below.

Monday's 10-minute RAW win over Otis was just the third 2025 match Gunther has worked so far. He retained over Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, then defeated Tozawa on the February 24 edition of the red brand.

Gunther set for WWE RAW at MSG

Gunther will be present on this Monday's WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Jey Uso faces Grayson Waller. Below is the updated lineup for RAW at MSG:

AJ Styles to call Logan Paul out

Tornado Match: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Grayson Waller vs. Jey Uso

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

The Ring General is among the top RAW stars advertised by WWE and the venue. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are also listed but not officially announced for a match or segment.

