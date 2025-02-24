Gunther seemingly reveals how match with Jey Uso will end at WrestleMania 41

Gunther is carrying the World Heavyweight Championship into the biggest time of the year for WWE. With WrestleMania 41 taking place in less than two months, the Imperium leader is preparing to defend against Jey Uso. It appears the champion may have just revealed how he plans on squashing the challenger.

The Ring General just passed the six-month mark in his first run as World Heavyweight Champion. The reign began at SummerSlam 2024 after a grueling near-17-minute brawl between the King of the Ring and Damian Priest. At one point, Priest fought off a Sleeper hold as the back-and-forth fight continued. Gunther later applied the Sleeper again but this time The Archer of Infamy began to fade. The WWE Universe rallied, but the heel fought back with a Powerbomb, and then put Priest to sleep for the win.

Gunther used the Sleeper for several key wins last year, including Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin, while he used a variation to retain at Survivor Series and to defeat Jey in the King of the Ring semi-finals. Now, it appears the Austrian Superstar is looking to put Main Event Jey to sleep on The Grandest Stage of Them All as he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Sleeper from their chaotic RAW segment last Monday night.

"A story told too many times. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," he wrote with the photo below.

Gunther has wrestled just once in 2025 so far: the SNME win over Jey on January 25. Uso opened January with The New Bloodline defeating The OG Bloodline on SmackDown, then he beat Drew McIntyre on RAW that week. After SNME, Jey won the Royal Rumble, then teamed with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown to beat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Gunther set for go-home WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to present the final RAW before Elimination Chamber later tonight. Officials have announced that Gunther will be live on RAW to speak out.

"After mocking 'Main Event' Jey Uso last week on RAW and suggesting that his WrestleMania challenger is out of his league, the World Heavyweight Champion engaged in a heated exchange with the Royal Rumble winner. What will happen when The Ring General once again takes the mic? Find out Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on RAW on Netflix," reads the official preview.

RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The following was also announced: Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY, The LWO vs. The New Day, Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne, Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defend vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defends vs. Dakota Kai, plus appearances by CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins.

