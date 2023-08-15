Gunther teases kicking star out of faction on WWE RAW and sends a warning; championship match announced

Gunther does not take failure lightly. If a superstar is part of his faction, they have a simple goal - win at any cost. If they lose, there's a chance that The Ring General kicks them out of the faction. That's almost exactly what happened today with Giovanni Vinci and Imperium.

Chad Gable recently qualified to become the new contender for the Intercontinental Championship. With Gable set to challenge Gunther for the title soon, he has already become a thorn in the champion's side.

The Alpha Academy member confronted the champion tonight but ended up wrestling Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General needed Vinci to send Gable a message on his behalf, but that's not what happened. Instead, it ended up with Vinci losing yet again. Gable got the win and even sent Gunther retreating later in the night.

However, with Vinci having lost important matches in the past, the Imperium leader was furious. He confronted the star backstage later on and warned him that this could not continue.

It looked like he was going to kick the star out of the faction, but instead, Ludwig Kaiser interfered on his behalf, telling the champion that it would not happen again.

For the moment, it seems Vinci is still a part of Imperium, but things don't look good for him. And now, a title match seems set for next week between the champ and Chad Gable.

