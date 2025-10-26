Gunther The King Of Wrestling? WWE Hall Of Famer Certainly Thinks So! (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in WWE today. The Ring General is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, while also being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history. His massive size, combined with his agility, makes him a formidable opponent for anyone.

Gunther has many admirers, both within and outside of the professional wrestling business, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently compared him with The King of Wrestling, Harley Race. He is the inaugural WWE United States Champion, although the belt was called the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship at the time.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long supported his co-host Mac Davis' views about Gunther. Both Teddy and Mac felt that the Austrian shares a similarity with Harley Race, as he comes across as a legit wrestler, just like Race did.

"Harley [Race] was legit. And that's the way Gunther is. That's what I think Mac is trying to say. He's legit. Yeah. You can feel him. You're waiting to see this guy," Teddy Long said.

Former WWE World Champion revealed as dream opponent for Harley Race

Harley Race is considered to be one of the best wrestlers of his time and was the face of the NWA during his entire in-ring career with the promotion. He was an eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and had a storied rivalry with Ric Flair for the championship.

During a recent chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Race's son recently picked Gunther as the dream opponent, from the current generation, for his father.

Race is one of only six men to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE, NWA, WCW, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. If Gunther manages to achieve even a tiny bit of Race's career, he'd retire with one of the best professional wrestling careers in the business.

