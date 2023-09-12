Gunther doesn't think WWE Hall of Famer could return to confront him (Exclusive)

Gunther doesn't think Honky Tonk Man would show up to confront him after he surpassed his record of being the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history.

The Ring General is at the peak of his career right now, as he has held the coveted Intercontinental Championship for close to 460 days now. He recently surpassed Honky Tonk Man's reign of 454 days, thus cementing his name in the history books. Considering just how dominant his title run has been so far, it doesn't look like the Imperium leader will be dropping the gold anytime soon

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, Gunther was asked if he could see The Honky Tonk Man confronting him on WWE TV. The 36-year-old performer quickly turned down the possibility of it happening:

"No, I don't so. I don't think he can," said Gunther. [0:21 - 0:24]

Mark Henry got emotional after watching Chad Gable and Gunther's WWE match

Gunther and Chad Gable's IC Title from last week's episode of RAW garnered massive praise across the board from fans. On the Busted Open Radio podcast, AEW broadcaster Mark Henry revealed that apart from being skillfully fought, the match had an emotional pull that reduced him to tears in the end:

"I think more of that needs to be done in pro wrestling so the world can realize that it's based off feelings and emotions. As much as it's big, tough guys, and incredibly skilled and resilient women, we are still people and have feelings. The whole point is to make you feel, and last night, brother, the tears rolled," said Mark Henry.

Going by how things went down between Gunther and Gable on the latest episode of RAW, another match between them seems to be on the cards.

