Gunther threatens major WWE figure on RAW; gets saved by Jey Uso in the last minute

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther seemingly looked insecure on RAW this week as he came through the fans, just like his WrestleMania 41 opponent Jey Uso. He even threatened a major figure before getting saved.

Gunther said he was sick and tired of stepping in the ring with people who can't even lace his boots. He was hopeful that he could talk and beat some sense into Jey Uso so he could make a better decision. He blamed the fans for giving Jey the confidence. The champion then confronted Pat McAfee.

Gunther seemed angry at even Pat McAfee, who famously 'yeets' along with Jey Uso. When he asked Pat whether he thinks Jey can beat him at WrestleMania, McAfee simply said that he "hopes" Jey beat him. As the Champion got ready to do something, the Royal Rumble winner came out. The referees were blocking Jey at the entrance, but he managed to escape them to start a brawl.

This led to Jey standing tall on RAW as the momentum continued to build on his side. As for The Ring General, there have been moments of weakness during his World Heavyweight Title reign that were previously non-existent when he was the Intercontinental Champion.

Cracks have shown in his feuds against superstars like Damian Priest, but he prevailed in the end.

It's going to be interesting to see what the outcome of WrestleMania will be.

