Gunther Told Fan "Never Do That Again" During WWE Meet-And-Greet

Gunther has been one of WWE's most featured stars since joining the main roster in 2022. In a recent interview, The Ring General disclosed details about a ruthless comment he made to a fan during a meet-and-greet session.

Ad

WWE stars often take pictures and sign autographs for fans. While babyface wrestlers are usually selected for the events, Gunther and other on-screen bad guys also make occasional meet-and-greet appearances.

Gunther was the latest guest on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Six Feet Under podcast. Discussing his fans, the Austrian revealed he told one of his biggest supporters they should not have traveled so far to meet him.

"I did a meet-and-greet recently, and there was one person, they said, drove nine hours or something to the meet-and-greet, and I said to her, 'Appreciate it, but never do that again. Do something with your time that actually benefits you. It's like a waste of time,'" Gunther said. [45:32 – 45:50]

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

In the same episode, The Undertaker addressed whether he would come out of retirement to face Gunther in WWE.

How the WWE fan reacted to Gunther

In 2022, Gunther married former NXT UK star Jinny. They welcomed their first child, a son, the following year.

Gunther would not want his son to drive nine hours to meet one of his heroes when he grows up. Similarly, he does not think fans should spend so much time traveling to meet him and other WWE stars.

Ad

"She looked a bit sad, but I felt like that's the only responsible thing to say at this point," Gunther continued. "I feel like if my kid would drive somewhere to see that person, I wish the same message would be transferred, like, 'Please don't do that.'" [45:52 – 46:07]

On August 2, Gunther's second World Heavyweight Championship reign ended when he lost to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Moments later, Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title from Punk.

Ad

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE