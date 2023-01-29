Gunther tweets a two-word reaction after his 1 hour long performance at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE star Gunther once again stole the show with his Royal Rumble performance. He lasted over an hour in the 30-Man Mayhem.

The Intercontinental Champion entered the match at the #1 spot and lasted till the final two, alongside Cody Rhodes. After several minutes of back and forth with The American Nightmare, Gunther was eventually thrown over the top rope.

Taking to Twitter, The Ring General reflected on his historic performance by tweeting a two-word reaction and sharing a photo of himself from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"ROYAL RUMBLE" wrote Gunther

Check out Gunther's tweet below:

Gunther managed to eliminate five superstars in this year's Royal Rumble Match. He started off the match with Sheamus, who entered at #2.

The Ring General eliminated the likes of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and others.

WWE star Sheamus wants to face Gunther in a trilogy

Sheamus wants another shot at another "Banger" with Gunther. The two men have competed in two incredible matches last year, including their Clash at the Castle showdown.

Speaking on The Bump, the former WWE Champion stated that he is interested in a trilogy with the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Sheamus said:

"All that's been on my mind for the last couple of years is that championship right there. I've already gone toe-to-toe with Gunther twice. My goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time, end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first-ever ultimate WWE Grand Slam champion."

In 2022, The Brawling Brutes were involved in a long-term feud with Imperium. They had a series of matches, including a six-man clash at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Gunther has already defended the Intercontinental Championship on numerous occasions. He has beaten top stars such as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and his latest title defense was against former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Would you like to see Sheamus and Gunther run it back in 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes