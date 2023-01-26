WWE veteran wants a massive showdown with Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has been the talk of the town, and several superstars want a piece of The Ring General and the prestigious Intercontinental Championship, which is on the blue brand. Recently, former WWE Champion Sheamus stated that he wants a match with his former rival for the IC Title at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, The Ring General moved to the main roster and began dominating the men's division on the blue brand. He quickly won the Intercontinental Championship and began feuding with several top names on the brand before coming face-to-face with Sheamus.

The two superstars had one of the best matches of the year at WWE Clash at The Castle in 2022, but the Celtic Warrior failed to win the title. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 44-year-old superstar stated that one of his biggest goals of the year is to end his trilogy with The Ring General by winning the IC title:

"All that's been on my mind for the last couple of years is that championship right there. I've already gone toe-to-toe with Gunther twice. My goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time, end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first-ever ultimate WWE Grand Slam champion."

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus can get his third match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gunther and Imperium confronted DX and Kurt Angle on WWE RAW XXX

Last year, Gunther began working on the blue brand alongside Ludwig Kaiser. Later, the new regime allowed Giovanni Vinci to move to the main roster, which allowed them to reunite Imperium on SmackDown.

On Monday, WWE celebrated RAW's 30th anniversary. The show was filled with superstars from the past and present. During the show, DX and Kurt Angle were confronted by Gunther and Imperium.

After several shenanigans, the trio was interrupted by Seth Rollins and Street Profits. This led to a six-man tag team match between the trio, with Angle as the special guest referee.

Rollins and Profits hit their respective finishers on Vinci for the win. This was one of the handfuls of appearances The Ring General and Imperium have made on the red brand.

Do you think The Ring General will lose the IC title to Sheamus at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

