Gunther could undergo major character change, says WWE analyst, following his win over Jey Uso on RAW

Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW, where he defeated Jey Uso in a rematch between the two. While many are wondering what's next for The Ring General, analyst Sam Roberts believes that a babyface turn could be in the cards for the newly crowned champion.

The Austrian star lost the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 after the latter made him tap out. However, Gunther got his payback on RAW this past Monday, where he got a win over the Yeetman by making him pass out. This also looked like the end of the feud between the two, with Jey likely to reunite with his brother and move on to the tag team division.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts noted that it is possible that The Ring General could turn babyface following his win over Jey Uso.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if, before this title reign is over, Gunther is a babyface. I think he is headed towards babyface territory. The beauty and integrity of the Gunther character is that he really doesn’t have to change a thing. He just fights different people, and now he’s a babyface." [From 13:14 to 13:34]

Gunther's first challenger could be a legendary WWE Superstar

While Gunther is just getting started in his second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion, it appears that WWE already has his first challenger in mind. The Ring General was involved in an altercation with Goldberg at Bad Blood 2024, and as per WrestleVotes, the legend could soon return to face the Austrian star.

"The first new challenger I'd imagine is Goldberg. I mean, that's where we were going before he won the title last night, I don't think it's changed. So, the date on the calendar is July 12th. Jey could have that rematch there [Saudi Arabia] if he's on the card, but as far as new challengers go, we're about a month away from Saturday Night's Main Event and that's supposedly the target for him and Goldberg," he said.

It was also recently reported that Goldberg could return to WWE next week to kickstart his feud with the World Heavyweight Champion. A match between the two at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia looks likely.

Goldberg has already announced that he will be hanging up his boots after a retirement match this year. The Ring General could be the perfect star to send the legend packing.

