Gunther unexpectedly taken out by 52-year-old legend after SmackDown goes off the air

Gunther has arguably been WWE's most dominant Champion in 2023 if you look at the frequency of title defenses - which he has more of than both dominant champions Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. After his SmackDown dark match this week, he was unexpectedly taken out by 52-year-old WWE legend R-Truth.

This week on RAW, Gunther was confronted by Jey Uso, who he looks to be on a collision course with very soon. He came to SmackDown for the first of two dark matches and successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Cameron Grimes.

In an unexpected moment, R-Truth came out and took out the Intercontinental Champion:

R-Truth received massive "We want Truth" chants on SmackDown this week in a hilarious segment where he mistook Kevin Owens for his former tag team partner, The Miz.

Truth has had the crowd in his hands and has been upping his game with the comedy segments. Gunther, meanwhile, is the polar opposite of him and is as serious as a character can be, with the Intercontinental Champion not featuring in any comedic segments.

Can Jey Uso end the historic reign of the Imperium leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

