R-Truth hilariously mistakes Kevin Owens for 43-year-old Grand Slam Champion on SmackDown

R-Truth is an absolute gem of the wrestling industry, and there's a reason why so many fans love him. He received "We want Truth" chants similar to the "We want Cody" chants. This week on SmackDown, he hilariously mistook Kevin Owens for his former tag team partner and 43-year-old Grand Slam Champion, The Miz.

This week on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio was interviewed about the Elimination Chamber qualifying tournament. Dom sounded arrogant as usual, but he was confronted by his opponent for next week, Kevin Owens.

While KO was responding to Dominik, R-Truth called him Grand Slam Champion The Miz, asking him what he was doing on SmackDown.

Kevin Owens was confused, and Truth told him he needed to watch out for Nick. When KO pointed to Dominik, asking if that's who he meant, the veteran said he was referring to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The short segment was a riot, and it almost seems like Truth can effortlessly up his game in the comedy department each time.

