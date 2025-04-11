Gunther upset over WrestleMania 41 booking; reveals all: "Not on my level"

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and Gunther is one of the major figures advertised for the show. The Ring General has a huge title match in Las Vegas, but he recently revealed his displeasure over his booking.
As World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther was bound to defend his title at The Show of Shows. However, he will be sharing the ring with Jey Uso, who won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, and that is something he is not happy about.
Recently, the Austrian star appeared on the RAW Recap podcast, where he had a short interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. Roberts asked the champion how he felt heading into WrestleMania, and the response was somewhat unexpected.
Gunther revealed that he believes his opponent is overreaching and is nowhere near his level. As such, when asked about his potential excitement for the event, he responded that there was not much of it whatsoever.
"I have an opponent that's overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that's what I'm carrying around with me right now. And, going into that if you ask me, am I excited? I don't know. I don't think there's much excitement to that," claimed Gunther. [02:35-03:00]
That being said, he later claimed that as champion, he has a duty to fulfill and that he will do so. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that he is not happy about the position he has been put in.
Jey Uso left Gunther rattled on WWE RAW
One of the reasons why Gunther may not be as excited is what happened before he attended the interview. On RAW, The Ring General had a tense confrontation with Jey Uso, his opponent.
The week before, the 37-year-old had brutalized Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso. It was a heartbreaking scene and one that The Main Event could do nothing about, as he was tied to the ropes.
As such, this week, Uso was far more stoic than usual. He looked dead serious as he told the World Heavyweight Champion what to expect at WrestleMania 41. Not only did he ask his opponent to go spend some time with his family, but he also informed him that he was going to pray to God for forgiveness for what he was going to do at WrestleMania 41.
This rivalry has officially become a blood feud, and fans cannot wait to see how it ends. Will The Main Event win his first world title? Or will The Ring General continue to reign supreme? Only time will tell.