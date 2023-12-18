Gunther vows to humiliate 20-time WWE champion in title match on RAW

Gunther has found one of his most formidable challengers in WWE Superstar The Miz and has vowed to humiliate the A-Lister when they lock horns in a title match on RAW.

Gunther, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, defended his gold against The Miz in a memorable match at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Imperium leader belittled the A-Lister throughout their feud and was visibly stunned by his challenger when they locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week, Miz revealed himself as DIY's mystery partner in their triple-threat match against The Imperium. He pinned Giovanni Vince to pick up the win for his team and used it as an opportunity to demand a rematch against Gunter.

The champion agreed to put his title on the line, granting Miz a second opportunity. WWE confirmed this match for RAW but didn't reveal which episode of the red brand will see the two rivals lock horns with the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther competed at a recent Live Event, during which he hinted at this match taking place on RAW this week. He warned Miz against his impending doom and promised that he would humiliate the Grand Slam Champion to prove a huge point.

"Michael, I am excited for tomorrow. For one last time, I am going to enjoy humiliating you and prove that you do not belong in the same ring as I do," said Gunther in a video while making his entrance.

The aforementioned Live Event saw Gunther-led Imperium once again suffer defeat in a 6-man Tag Team match against The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano.

WWE has confirmed two huge title matches for RAW tonight

The upcoming edition of RAW will feature two massive title matches. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Creed Brothers. Their challengers defeated top tag teams on RAW in a tournament to earn their title opportunity and are determined to make a statement with a title win.

However, it would be no easy task to negate The Judgment Day's number game. The other title match of the night will see Piper Niven and Chelsea Green put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

A potential match between Gunther and The Miz could be added to this week's WWE RAW, making it the third championship bout of an action-packed night.

