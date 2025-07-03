Gunther vs. Goldberg "ought to be good," says WWE legend, but only on one condition

Bill Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Ahead of the event, legendary commentator Jim Ross explained why the match length must be "succinct."
Goldberg made his name in the 1990s by quickly defeating opponents in WCW. Gunther, by contrast, is known for slowly grinding his rivals down in grueling bouts that often last over 15 minutes.
Ross discussed the upcoming contest alongside host Conrad Thompson on his Grilling JR podcast. Analyzing the two men's contrasting styles, the WWE Hall of Famer said the match could succeed if it does not last too long.
"That ought to be good, as long as it's kept relatively succinct and they're not out there filling time and they're out there telling a story," Ross stated. "Both those guys have the opportunity to tell distinctive stories that should be interesting to follow and to watch." [55:49 – 56:05]
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
Gunther defeated Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of RAW to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General previously held the title for 259 days before losing to Uso at WrestleMania 41 on April 19.
Bill Goldberg set to retire after Gunther match
Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at State Farm Arena in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 58-year-old has already confirmed he will retire from in-ring competition regardless of whether he wins or loses against Gunther.
Goldberg has not wrestled since unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022. Before that, his most recent WWE victory came against Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2021.
If Goldberg wins his retirement match, he will become the oldest WWE World Champion ever. The record is currently held by Vince McMahon, who won the WWE Championship in 1999 at the age of 54.
Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!