Gunther wants massive clash with absent major WWE star (not The Rock); dubs him his "final boss"

Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther still hopes to go head-to-head against WWE legend Brock Lesnar. Although the two were rumored to square off at WrestleMania XL, it never materialized.

The Ring General has shared the ring with several top WWE Superstars since his debut on the main roster nearly two years ago. However, he has been vocal about his desire to share the ring with Brock Lesnar. The former Intercontinental Champion even had a face-off with Lesnar during the Men's Royal Rumble Match 2023.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, rumors suggested Lesnar and Gunther could clash at The Show of Shows, however, the Janel Grant lawsuit and the alleged mention of The Beast in the said matter, culminated in Lesnar not returning to the company and continuing with his hiatus.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport, The Ring General disclosed that he had heard the rumors. He dubbed Lesnar his "final boss," the nickname now associated with The Rock, and also revealed that he still hoped the match would eventually happen.

"Of course, I heard something about it. I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy," he said.

The leader of Imperium said that he would be ready for the challenge to face Lesnar, should the match ever take place. He also added that he was not aware of the current situation surrounding the Beast Incarnate.

"We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me," said Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled in August 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. After the fight, he seemingly broke character to acknowledge the American Nightmare and raise his hand.

Since then, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television amid rumors suggesting his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon/Janel Grant lawsuit.

During the press conference after night one of WrestleMania XL, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H gave an update on Lesnar's status. He disclosed that the 46-year-old was still under contract but was at home "being Brock."

Expand Tweet

While Gunther is now competing in the WWE King of the Ring Tournament, it would be interesting to see if his wish of going head-to-head against The Beast Incarnate would come true.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar square off against Gunther? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.