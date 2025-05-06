Gunther warns Pat McAfee after RAW confrontation

Gunther delivered a warning to Pat McAfee following their confrontation on WWE RAW. The two stars are set to square off in a singles match this Saturday night at Backlash.

The Ring General was indefinitely suspended after he brutally attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee last month. He was reinstated last night on RAW to have a face-to-face with McAfee ahead of their match at the premium live event this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

The leader of Imperium told McAfee that he would not underestimate him and that he would have his full attention at Backlash. The 37-year-old took to Instagram today to warn the former NFL punter following their confrontation last night on the red brand.

"I will destroy you Pat McAfee," he wrote.

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master defended the title against Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's episode of RAW.

Bron Breakker leveled Uso with a Spear, and it appeared that Rollins was going to win the World Heavyweight Championship, but CM Punk spoiled his plans. The Second City Saint came to the ring with a steel chair, causing the match to end via disqualification.

Ex-WWE employee claims Vince McMahon would never have allowed Gunther to be humiliated on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Pat McAfee humiliated Gunther last night on RAW, and suggested that Vince McMahon would never have allowed it to happen.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on the promo between McAfee and the former champion during last night's show. Russo claimed that Vince McMahon would not have allowed an "outsider" to get the better of Gunther on WWE television.

"Then you got a punter literally dressing down your former champion. Let me tell you something, man. With Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee is an outsider. Pat McAfee is not one of the boys, he'll never be one of the boys. He was a punter in football. You think in a million years Vince McMahon would have had an outsider dress down talent the way he did?" [From 5:45 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Pat McAfee has only competed in eight matches during his time in WWE so far. Only time will tell if he can defeat Gunther at Backlash this weekend.

