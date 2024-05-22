Gunther on whether there is a World Title match in the cards for him at WWE Bash in Berlin

When Gunther first appeared on the WWE program, many fans looked at him as a bonafide future main eventer. His two-year record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign further proved their point.

He secured his place in the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event card by defeating Jey Uso in the semifinal this week on RAW. Either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga will step inside the squared circle in Saudi Arabia this Saturday night against The Ring General. In the past, many King of the Ring Tournament winners went on to become a world champion in the company.

While conversing with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes recently, Gunther was asked about challenging for the world championship at Bash in Berlin. The event will take place in August after SummerSlam. Being his home turf, the former Intercontinental Champion admitted that it would be a very special moment and he is looking forward to competing on the show regardless:

"Ideally, yes," Gunther said in response to possibly contending for a World Title at the event. "Berlin is a very important date for me. Especially for guys like myself. Years before building our careers, we would literally after the event we would cut the go-home promo for the live audience. We would always say, 'We're here and we work really hard to establish this sport in Germany again,' and now we're basically there. That's the main reason the show in Berlin is happening, because there is German speaking talent now. So I'm really excited for that. It's very important for me."

The Ring General also expressed joy at the successful business ventures WWE has taken this year, with many events in different parts of Europe. Earlier this month, Gunther entertained the possibility of challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin.

Gunther reveals what he needs to do before walking into Bash in Berlin

As excited as he is for the August show, Gunther added that it is still three months away, which is a long time from now.

The Ring General has just come off a lengthy reign as Intercontinental Champion, but he feels that in order to be in the best position at Bash in Berlin, he needs to win the King of the Ring Tournament.

"Obviously, I would say out of your lens, August is not that far away for me. August is still very far ahead, there's still a lot of things before that. We have the King of the Ring coming up. That's something that I'm very interested in to be a part of. I love tournaments. So yeah, there's still a lot of work to do to walk into Berlin in the position I want to," Gunther concluded.

The Ring General destroyed Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso in the tournament thus far, picking up submission/knockout wins over each. It remains to be seen who will be his opponent this Saturday night.

