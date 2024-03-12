Gunther has words for challengers before major match

Gunther sent a message to his challengers ahead of a major match on RAW.

Since he won the Intercontinental Championship over 600 days ago, Gunther has been on a dominant run focused on destruction. He has laid waste to anyone who has dared step up to him.

Currently, the Ring General stands atop the mountain as the longest-reigning and perhaps greatest Intercontinental Champion. The number of challengers vying for a shot at his title recently increased.

To settle this problem, Adam Pearce announced a gauntlet match for this week featuring six stars, including Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Ricochet.

Ahead of the match on the red brand, the Ring General was interviewed by Jackie Redmond, where he credited himself for taking the Intercontinental Championship to new heights.

He was flattered by the number of people who wanted a shot at him, but it took a lot for him to be in his position. He then wished luck to the one who would win the gauntlet.

It will be interesting to see if the Ring General retains his title at WrestleMania 40.

