"They worked so hard together for so many years" – Gunther on WWE splitting up popular faction

SmackDown star Gunther recently shared his thoughts on WWE splitting up Imperium.

Gunther, along with Ludwig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel) and Fabian Aichner, was part of one of the most dominating stables on NXT and NXT UK. However, the Ring General and Ludwig were moved to the main roster, ending their alliance with Aichner.

Speaking about their split-up in an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, the former NXT UK Champion admitted the change resulted in a rough few days for Aichner and Ludwig:

“Obviously for (Aichner) and Ludwig it was a little bit of a rough few days because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that, and now everybody has to go their own way a little bit."

The Ring General also stressed that the group would have to remain positive and focus on their new challenges:

“But you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things. It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me but also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge for whatever he’s going to do going forward”

Former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) was also part of the stable before being released from his contract in June 2021.

Gunther was in action at WWE's recent Live Event

Since his NXT UK days, the Ring General has been an unstoppable force in WWE. He held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days, the longest championship reign in WWE history since 1988.

The Imperium leader moved to the states earlier this year and transitioned to NXT. He recently made his main roster debut alongside Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser.

Gunther has been competing in WWE's recent live events in the United Kingdom. He recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the O2 Arena in London, England.

